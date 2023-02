Down 50%, Is Carnival Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock has recovered sharply in 2023, its shares are still down around 50% over the last 12 months. For some investors, this will look like an opportunity to buy the dip. But it would be wise to look before you leap. Let's discuss why shares in the embattled cruise operator are not as attractive as they might look. Compared to land-based tourism, the cruise industry faced stricter pandemic-related restrictions for longer, causing it to recover relatively slowly compared to pre-pandemic levels. But this could soon change. Continue reading