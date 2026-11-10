Down 50%, Is Celsius Stock a Buy as Alani Nu Shines?

Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) stock has struggled over the past year, down roughly 50%, even as the energy drink maker has repeatedly delivered strong revenue growth, led by its Alani Nu brand, which it acquired in April of 2025.

With Alani Nu continuing to generate strong revenue growth and the company looking to ramp up international expansion, now could be the time to buy the stock. Let's dive into its Q3 earnings report and prospects to see why the stock could be poised to rebound.

Alani Nu was once again the biggest bright spot for Celsius in the third quarter. Alani Nu revenue soared 24% year over year to $410.1 million, while retail sales and track channels surged roughly 58% year over year. Meanwhile, its market share rose nearly 300 basis points to 9.8%.

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