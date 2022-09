Down 50%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Nasdaq Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The casual footwear maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) had high hopes for 2022 as it finalized a $2.5 billion acquisition of HEYDUDE, a competing casual shoemaker. However, its stock is down roughly 50% year to date as the company faces inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and new balance sheet concerns.Despite those concerns, Crocs has built a reputable brand that continues to defy fashion critics. Here are three reasons why there's never been a better time to buy Crocs.Earlier this year, Crocs acquired HEYDUDE, a competing private casual footwear maker, in a mixed cash and stock acquisition for roughly $2.5 billion. To fund the deal, Crocs took out a new $2 billion loan, ​​drew $50 million under its revolving credit facility, and issued 2.8 million shares (about 4.5% of its shares outstanding) to HEYDUDE's founder to fund the deal.