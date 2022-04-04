Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Now the Time to Buy Etsy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares have been on a bumpy ride as of late. After suffering a brief hit at the start of the pandemic, Etsy stock went on an impressive bull run, peaking at nearly $300 per share in November 2021. COVID-19 brought a new wave of buyers to the e-commerce platform, leading Etsy to seven consecutive quarters where it beat Wall Street's earnings estimates.Etsy serves a niche market where sellers offer handmade crafts and vintage treasures to buyers all around the world. This firmly positions the company moving forward, as the desire for customization and uniqueness becomes increasingly important to consumers. Etsy has seen its stock slip in recent months, and given its enormous runway for growth, many investors have taken note. Let's explore the company's present state and determine if you should consider buying the stock today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading