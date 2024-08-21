|
21.08.2024 11:15:00
Down 50% in 5 Years, Is Now the Time to Buy Alibaba Stock as Its Turnaround Progresses?
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares have been in a downward spiral the past five years, with the stock cut in half during that time. However, the stock has stabilized this year and the Chinese e-commerce giant appears to being making progress in its turnaround.Let's take a closer look at its most recent earnings and why the stock looks like a good investment at these levels after its big pullback.For its fiscal first quarter, Alibaba's revenue rose 4% to $33.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per ADS (American depositary share) fell 5% in the quarter to $2.26, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) slid 2% to $7 billion. Free cash flow came in at $2.4 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
