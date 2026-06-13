CAN DO Aktie
WKN: 676688 / ISIN: JP3244550004
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13.06.2026 21:21:00
Down 50% Over the Past Year, Is There Anything Adobe Can Do to Rebound?
No matter what Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) does, it seemingly isn't good enough for investors. The stock slid yet again after posting another nice quarter, cutting its shares in half over the past year.Let's take a closer look at the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company's results and prospects to see what could help get the stock moving in the right direction.While there is a pervasive narrative that Adobe will be an artificial intelligence (AI) loser, the company has been a model of consistency that continues to deliver low-double-digit revenue growth quarter in and quarter out. This continued in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended May 29, with revenue rising 13%, or 11% in constant currencies, to $6.62 billion. This was well above its previous forecast for revenue of between $6.43 billion and $6.48 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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