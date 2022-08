Down 50% This Year, Is It Time to Buy Meta Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a tough year for investors -- particularly investors with heavy allocations in growth stocks. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is just one of many growth stocks that have been absolutely hammered in 2022. Year to date, the stock is down more than 51% at the time of this writing. But investors should note that there's something much different about this growth stock than many of the others. The company is extremely profitable, has tons of cash on its balance sheet, and is spending billions of dollars on buying back its own shares. Even more, Meta's valuation is so cheap now that the stock has transitioned into value territory.Is it time to buy the beaten-down Facebook parent's stock?Before we take a closer look at Meta stock's valuation and try to determine whether or not shares are a buy, investors should realize that it's not just the stock that has disappointed. The underlying business has, too. Over the last year, the company's year-over-year revenue growth rate slowed and eventually turned negative. Second-quarter revenue declined 1% year over year. Even worse, management guided for third-quarter revenue to decline between 2% and 10% year over year.Continue reading