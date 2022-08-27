|
27.08.2022 17:05:00
Down 50% This Year, Is It Time to Buy Meta Stock?
It's been a tough year for investors -- particularly investors with heavy allocations in growth stocks. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is just one of many growth stocks that have been absolutely hammered in 2022. Year to date, the stock is down more than 51% at the time of this writing. But investors should note that there's something much different about this growth stock than many of the others. The company is extremely profitable, has tons of cash on its balance sheet, and is spending billions of dollars on buying back its own shares. Even more, Meta's valuation is so cheap now that the stock has transitioned into value territory.Is it time to buy the beaten-down Facebook parent's stock?Before we take a closer look at Meta stock's valuation and try to determine whether or not shares are a buy, investors should realize that it's not just the stock that has disappointed. The underlying business has, too. Over the last year, the company's year-over-year revenue growth rate slowed and eventually turned negative. Second-quarter revenue declined 1% year over year. Even worse, management guided for third-quarter revenue to decline between 2% and 10% year over year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|162,42
|-3,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.