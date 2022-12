Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite has nosedived into a bear market this year, as investors have become increasingly pessimistic about high inflation and rising interest rates, both of which threaten to tip the U.S. economy into a recession. But those concerns have hit Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) even harder. Its share price has plunged 52%, marking its sharpest decline at any point in the past 10 years.Here's what investors should know about this once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.The bear case for Amazon centers on the cost structure of its retail business. The company operates the most-visited online marketplace in the world, and the Amazon brand is undoubtedly synonymous with online shopping, but retail itself is a very low margin industry.