17.11.2022 12:20:00

Down 52%, Is Carnival Stock a Bear Market Buy?

Most investors would love to find a diamond in the rough -- a beaten-down stock that could soar back to its previous highs. And with its share price down 52% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) is certainly cheap -- but it's no diamond. While the embattled cruise ship operator has successfully navigated the worst impacts of the pandemic, it isn't the same company it was before the crisis.The post-COVID-19 economy is complex. In general, many industries that performed well at the height of the crisis (such as e-commerce and stay-at-home exercise) are giving back their gains while industries that did poorly (such as airlines) enjoy booming sales. Cruising seems to fall into the latter camp. But unlike the airline industry, it didn't receive significant government bailouts or assistance. Instead, Carnival and its peers relied on raising capital from the debt and equity markets. This decision is coming back to haunt investors through overleveraged balance sheets and spiraling interest expense. Continue reading
