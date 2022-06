Down 52%, Is This Nasdaq Stock Finally a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Corsair Gaming's (NASDAQ: CRSR) stock price has fallen off a cliff in the past year, losing over half of its value as investors have worried that the company's pandemic-driven sales surge may not last forever.Corsair's first-quarter 2022 results, which were released on May 5, make it clear that the company has indeed lost the boost provided by shelter-in-place orders, which were put in place a couple of years ago to get control of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company, which sells video gaming hardware and peripherals, was a big winner amid the pandemic as an increase in the number of people playing video games to keep themselves entertained while being locked down created healthy demand for its offerings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading