|
05.06.2022 17:30:00
Down 52% in 2022, Should Investors Buy Crocs Stock Now?
The Federal Reserve's intention to hike interest rates throughout 2022 to curb soaring inflation is spooking investors. And companies that are still performing extremely well have been unduly punished over the past couple months with the overall weakness in the stock market. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), whose shares are down 52% this year and 66% off their peak, is a prime example of the disconnect between investor sentiment and business fundamentals that is happening in the market right now. And investors need to pay close attention to this incredible buying opportunity. Here's why Crocs makes for a compelling investment right now. Continue reading
