Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
09.02.2022 14:55:00
Down 52% In 3 Months, Is Moderna Stock a Bargain Buy?
Since the debut of its white-hot coronavirus vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been an insanely good stock to own. If someone had purchased its stock in the middle of March of 2020, their investment would be up more than 534%. Unfortunately, if they'd tried the same investment six months ago, they'd be down by just over 60%.The secret is that Moderna's business hasn't fundamentally changed, and it's still a company that's capable of developing world-changing medicines. So it's still a stock that could be a great pick for the right portfolio -- and now that it's down from its heights, it might even be selling at a discount. Let's compare its valuation to a few of its peers and figure out if there's a compelling reason to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen
|16.09.21
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Moderna overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Moderna overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Moderna overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|139,02
|-2,81%