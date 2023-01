Down 52% in This Bear Market, Can Medical Properties Trust Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was brutal for investors. The S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022, and never recovered, sliding 20% by year-end. Some companies plunged even deeper as the bear market wasn't the only headwind they faced. Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) plummeted 52.5% from the market peak to year-end, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The dramatic change in interest rates and market conditions weighed heavily on the real estate investment trust (REIT). On top of that, the company faced additional pressure due to concerns about the financial health of its top tenant.