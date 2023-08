Down 52% to 83%, These Colossal Growth Stocks Could Be Ready for a Surge

Stock prices often drop for no good reason. Volatility in the wider market can create double-digit declines in a share price, even though the business in question has had no change in its earnings power.Sharp declines are a different story. When a stock falls by 50% or more, Wall Street often has good reasons to feel pessimistic about the business. These slumps often occur due to the combination of unrealistically high expectations and a big impairment in the companies' growth and earnings prospects.With that caution in mind, let's look at a few stocks that took tremendous hits from their pandemic highs but are showing signs of a rebound. Read on for some good reasons to like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) stocks right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel