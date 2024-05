Down 53%. Is Nano-X Imaging a Buy on the Dip?

Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) are down about 53% over the past 12 months, and it's not hard to understand why. The company generated a lot of buzz when it earned Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to market the Nanox.ARC a little over a year ago, but sales haven't grown.Nanox.ARC's U.S. launch isn't proceeding as quickly as investors had hoped, but some investors were encouraged by one of its investors. In February, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) disclosed that it has 59,632 shares of Nano-X stock in its portfolio.Is Nano-X a good stock to buy on the dip? Here's what you should know before taking a chance on this stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel