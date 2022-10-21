|
21.10.2022 11:15:00
Down 53%, Is Netflix Stock a Buy?
Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been beaten down in 2022, suffering from a perfect storm of increased competition, rising inflation, and comparisons against 2021, when millions of home-bound consumers flocked to streaming platforms. As a result, the company's stock has plunged 53% since January. The majority of its losses came on April 20, when its share price fell 37% in a single day after Netflix revealed a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The subscriber declines sent investors running for the hills, as they represented the first losses in a decade. However, Netflix has responded by making swift changes to its business and restructuring its streaming strategy. The company's ability to quickly adapt to a changing market, along with an improved second quarter and a glowing third quarter, make Netflix stock an excellent buy. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
