|
02.11.2022 14:15:00
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.With so much growth still ahead for the chip industry, could the over 50% decline in Nvidia's share price in 2022 be the buying opportunity investors have been waiting for?Continue reading
