Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.With so much growth still ahead for the chip industry, could the over 50% decline in Nvidia 's share price in 2022 be the buying opportunity investors have been waiting for?Continue reading