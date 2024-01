Down 53% and 55%, These Monster Dividend Stocks Could Be Picking Up Steam

Looking for big dividends? There's certainly no shortage of high-yielding stocks out there right now. If you can jump into one of these tickers before a sizable run-up in stock price, though, so much the better.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at two stocks offering huge dividend yields, both of which may be nearing a big-time recovery rally. You may want to consider jumping in sooner rather than later, while you can still get in at a great price ... and at a great yield.Most industries are at least somewhat sensitive to economic ebbs and flows. The home appliance industry, however, is highly sensitive to economic weakness. In most cases, repairing an older appliance is a viable alternative to replacing one. So, when money's tight, consumers will opt to prolong the life of their existing appliances.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel