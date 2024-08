Down 54%, Is It Time to Buy the Dip on This Growth Stock?

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract-logistics company.The company was spun off from XPO in 2021 under the logic that as separate companies, each one could make acquisitions in its own interest and allocate capital in the way that best suited it.GXO has executed on that vision, making three acquisitions in three years and growing organically as well. However, a sluggish economy has presented challenges for the company. Inventory gluts following the pandemic meant that many of its customers were focused on paring down inventory over the last year, and the industrial economy has been slow as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool