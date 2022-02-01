|
01.02.2022 19:02:06
Down 56%, Spotify Is a Great Buy Today
Share prices of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) have been crushed over the past year, falling 56% from their 2021 highs. The stock has been hurt by the overall decline in growth stocks and a reversal of some of the pandemic winners, like Spotify's music and podcast streaming business. But should investors really be selling a company that's growing users and revenue by double-digit percentages and expanding margins? I think there's a lot to like about Spotify, especially at a more reasonable price than it traded at a year ago. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
