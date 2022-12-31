|
31.12.2022 13:30:00
Down 56% in 2022, Is AMD Stock a Buy for 2023?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will continue to struggle, at least in the first half of 2023, as inventory surpluses work their way through the system. This video will consider AMD's prospects, weigh them against its valuation, and determine if the stock is a buy.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!