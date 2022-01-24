|
24.01.2022 11:03:00
Down 57% From Its High, Is Cloudflare Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?
Last week, the U.S. Labor Department said that the consumer price index (CPI) -- a popular measure of inflation -- jumped 7% in December 2021, the largest increase in nearly four decades. To make matters worse, the CPI has now exceeded the Federal Reserve's target inflation rate of 2% for 10 consecutive months. Not surprisingly, the central bank has already accelerated the taper of its bond-buying program. Similarly, analysts believe the Fed will raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, and those expectations have weighed heavily on richly valued growth stocks like Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Since peaking in November, the cloud computing company's share price has plummeted 57%, as investors have contemplated the current macroeconomic environment. Even so, the stock still trades at a pricey 49 times sales.So, is this a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Let's dive in.Continue reading
