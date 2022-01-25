|
Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?
To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. But Nuvaxovid is now being rolled out where it's approved, and revenue is rolling in. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
