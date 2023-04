Down 60%, Is Teladoc Health a Steal of a Deal?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have been crashing over the past few years. The company wrote down goodwill on some investments multiple times, leading to significant losses. There isn't nearly as much bullishness in this stock as there has been in the past.But the market for telehealth is still growing, and Teladoc hasn't run out of growth opportunities by any means. At a significantly reduced valuation, is the stock a potential steal of a deal?A big reason investors have been bearish on Teladoc Health is that the healthcare company has incurred some pretty significant losses over the past year. But that has been due in part to some sizable impairment charges, stemming back to its overpayment for Livongo Health, which it acquired in 2020.