Down 61% in 6 Months, Is Celsius a Growth Stock Worth Buying Now?

Energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has been a phenomenal long-term holding, turning a $10,000 investment into more than $1.7 million over the last decade. It's a great example of how a solid product lineup with financial backing, distribution, a powerful supply chain, and marketing can take a company to new heights.But Celsius ' once scorching-hot ascent higher has turned cold, as the stock is now down 61% in just six months. Here's why Celsius could be a growth stock worth buying now, as well as some risks to consider before you do.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool