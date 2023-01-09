Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have tumbled over the last year due largely to a combination of a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, wide losses, high debt, and macroeconomic headwinds.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. As the chart below illustrates, the stock fell sharply last spring and has stayed down since then.Continue reading