09.01.2023 23:15:53
Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have tumbled over the last year due largely to a combination of a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, wide losses, high debt, and macroeconomic headwinds.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. As the chart below illustrates, the stock fell sharply last spring and has stayed down since then.Continue reading
