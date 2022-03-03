Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. And it's having a terrible 2022 so far: Matterport shares have lost nearly 64% of their value year to date.The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.Let's see what spooked Matterport shareholders, and led the stock to its 52-week low of $6.20 per share following the earnings release.Continue reading