Down 64% in This Bear Market, Can C3.ai Recover in 2023?

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell nearly 65% in 2022, as the company's revenue growth rate slowed dramatically and investors fled from high-valuation tech stocks. The investment narrative around C3.ai centered on the massive potential of its disruptive technology. Over the past year, it's become clear that investors were expecting too much out of the stock, at least in the short term.One year ago, C3.ai reported 41% revenue growth for the fiscal quarter that ended in October 2021. In its most recent quarter, that rate had dropped all the way to 7%. That's not high enough to keep growth investors happy, and it's not high enough to support aggressive valuation ratios.C3.ai also reported a substantial increase in its cash burn rate, which creates additional risk for shareholders. Lackluster financial results have caused Wall Street analysts to comment negatively, casting doubt on the opportunity.Continue reading