Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood-focused social media platform that went public via SPAC last year, is a rather unique company. With a market cap of just $2.4 billion, it is by far the least valuable of the major social networks -- for reference, this is about one-seventh of Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) valuation, 7% of what Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is worth, and just 0.4% of the market cap of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB).