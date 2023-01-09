|
09.01.2023 20:03:28
Down 65% in This Bear Market, Can Atlassian Stock Recover in 2023?
I know you're reading this article because you want to know if Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock is going to go up from here. But I think it's crucial to house that discussion within the broader context of why the stock is down in the first place. And make no mistake about it: Atlassian stock is down big.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022, and has dropped about 19% since -- just shy of a 20% decline to qualify for a bear market. And over this time, Atlassian stock is down a painful 65%, as of this writing. And it's down 72% from its all-time high hit back in October 2021.The data suggests that Atlassian stock is down because of a broad contraction of software-stock valuations more than anything else.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!