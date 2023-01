Down 65% in This Bear Market, Can Atlassian Stock Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I know you're reading this article because you want to know if Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock is going to go up from here. But I think it's crucial to house that discussion within the broader context of why the stock is down in the first place. And make no mistake about it: Atlassian stock is down big.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022, and has dropped about 19% since -- just shy of a 20% decline to qualify for a bear market. And over this time, Atlassian stock is down a painful 65%, as of this writing. And it's down 72% from its all-time high hit back in October 2021.The data suggests that Atlassian stock is down because of a broad contraction of software-stock valuations more than anything else.