Down 65% Year-to-Date, Should Investors Buy the Dip on Roku?

Streaming stocks have been absolutely punished by investors of late. Look at industry powerhouse Netflix for example -- its stock price has collapsed 59% year-to-date in the wake of a slowdown in growth and macroeconomic headwinds like high inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.Another stock at the center of the streaming universe is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), which has performed equally poorly in recent times, plunging 65% since the start of the year. It's clear that investors as a whole have fallen out of love with streaming stocks.But could that mean we've been gifted with many scarce buying opportunities? Star stock picker Cathie Wood's third-largest holding in her ARK Innovation ETF is Roku. Let's look at its latest financial situation to see if it's a buy at the moment.