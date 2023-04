Down 66%, Is Beyond Meat Stock Finally a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down 66% year to date, Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock still can't regain its former glory. Once predicted to take the food world by storm, the synthetic meat producer looks more like a fad whose 15 minutes of fame are over. Let's explore why a weak economic moat and out-of-control losses could mean more downside. Founded in 2009 and going public a decade later, Beyond Meat initially impressed investors with its unique business strategy. The company aimed to bring plant-based meats into the mainstream through technological innovations it claimed could replicate the taste and sensation of the real thing. Shares opened at $25 before soaring to an all-time high of $235 as investors bought into the company's vision.But it didn't take long for the growth story to unravel. Beyond Meat's products turned out to be more of a fad than the megatrend its backers expected. At its core, the company lacks an economic moat, which is a unique competitive advantage to set it apart from rivals.