SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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12.03.2026 21:15:00
Down 66% From Its High: Is SoundHound AI Finally a Screaming Buy?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) provides companies with artificial intelligence technology to deliver voice services to their customers. There is a material cost benefit to using AI over humans, but Wall Street appears to have lost interest in SoundHound's stock, which is down 66% from its all-time high in late 2025. Is it a screaming buy?The good news is that SoundHound's top line is expanding rapidly. Sales rose from roughly $85 million in 2024 to nearly $169 million in 2025. That's an increase of just under 100%. Management is projecting revenues to fall between $225 and $260 million in 2026. At the low end, that's top-line growth of 33%, with the high end suggesting growth of just over 50%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
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06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)