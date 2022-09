Down 66% From Its Highs, Should You Buy the Dip on This Cruise Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) announced last week that demand for its cruises "remains strong, with bookings significantly outpacing 2019 levels."With its full fleet back in service, Royal Caribbean now looks to make up for lost vacation time. But the stock has sunken roughly 66% from its early 2020 highs. With headwinds still present, can Royal Caribbean fight its way back upstream?The Miami-based company boasts "the most innovative fleet in the industry" and has invested significantly in the modernization of its ships in recent years. With such an extensive fleet, Royal Caribbean offers its customers a variety of options, from short weekend getaways to lengthy adventures to the Galapagos Islands.Continue reading