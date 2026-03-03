Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
03.03.2026 18:00:00
Down 67% From Its 52-Week High, Is Oklo Stock a Steal of a Deal Right Now?
One of the hottest growth stocks of 2025 is on sale this year. Nuclear energy stock Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) rose a staggering 238% last year, and that's even with it declining toward the end of the year. This year hasn't been nearly as impressive for Oklo, with its shares down 10% thus far.Its decline has been going on for several months, and it's now down 67% from its 52-week high of $193.84. While growth investors still see a lot of potential for the stock as a result of growing energy needs due to artificial intelligence (AI), it may have soared too much in too short a time frame.Now with its valuation lower and market cap around $10 billion, is Oklo a more tenable investment, and could it prove to be a steal of a deal for long-term AI investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
