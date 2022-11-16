|
Down 68% From Its 52-Week High, Is Revolve Group Stock a Buy?
The market inched toward a recovery last week as data suggested inflation is slowing down. It had its best one-day gain in two years on Thursday after the data was released, with many stocks finally feeling some love. It's still down for the year, however. The S&P 500, a broad indicator of the total market, is down 16% in 2022, still falling short of a bear market. And while many stocks spiked, they were small gains in an ocean of declines.Consider Revolve Group stock (NYSE: RVLV), which notched a modest gain last week and is still down 68% from its 52-week high. Investors weren't pleased with its third-quarter earnings report, but there's a lot to like here. Plus, at this price, shares may seem undervalued and merit your attention.Continue reading
