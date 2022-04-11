|
Down 6%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Dow Jones Today?
Less than a month ago it looked like the stock market was on the mend. After falling by nearly 12% between January's peak and March's trough due to rekindled pandemic worries and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) 8% rally back from that low was viewed as a ray of hope. But its 6% pullback from that late-March peak has investors questioning their outlooks again.Is this weakness temporary, or is it a harbinger of bigger declines to come? Before you consider the answer to that question, it might be useful to first ask: What if the premise of that question itself is flawed?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
