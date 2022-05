Down 70%, Is Cloudflare Stock Finally a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to fathom that the speed of light isn't fast enough in our digital world. But sending vast amounts of data over long distances isn't efficient. Data can only travel so fast, and bottlenecks from limited bandwidth also hinder performance. Network Services provider Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has data centers near more than 270 cities worldwide to solve this problem.Ninety-five percent of internet users are within 50 milliseconds of a Cloudflare center. This allows Cloudflare to maximize its customers' website efficiency, security, and performance. The cloud platform replaces costly onsite server hardware for its 154,000 paying customers. Cloudflare has also made inroads into the Chinese market with its partner JD.com. This partnership has allowed the company to service 37 cities in China thus far. Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading