Down 70%, Is Curiosity Stream a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Macroeconomic challenges like inflation and rising interest rates are putting pressure on stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite index down 27.3% year to date. Down more than 70% in the same time frame, the stock for Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) is faring even worse. Is the massive decline a buying opportunity or a strong signal for investors to jump ship? Let's dig deeper to find out. Curiosity Stream operates a direct-to-consumer streaming service that differentiates itself through a focus on factual documentaries and educational content. It went public in 2020 through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), an alternative investment vehicle designed to get around a traditional initial public offering (IPO). Since the merger, its stock has struggled significantly. Continue reading