Down 70%, Shopify Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buy in 2023

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has seen its share price tumble 70% since peaking in late 2021, dragged down by a combination of slowing growth and weak guidance, both of which can be traced back to the challenging economy. For context, the stock has never fallen more sharply at any point since Shopify became a public company in 2015.Admittedly, investors have good reason to be skeptical. Shopify saw revenue growth slow to 25% over the past year, a shocking deceleration from 71% revenue growth in the previous year. The company also reported negative free cash flow of $200 million, a significant deterioration from positive free cash flow of $458 million in the previous year.The company got hit by high inflation and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, but those are ultimately temporary headwinds and they have no bearing on the long-term investment thesis. That means the current drawdown actually left investors with a once-in-a-generation buying opportunity.Continue reading