Down 70% in 6 Months, Is Netflix Still the Streaming King?

After the company delivered yet another disappointing quarter to kick off 2022, investors have raced to dump shares of the popular video streaming provider Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The company enjoyed a massive bull run throughout the pandemic, owing to stay-at-home orders, but has watched its stock price collapse 71% in the past six months. In its latest shareholder letter, management revealed that the COVID-19 boost to streaming clouded the true picture until recently. As competition in the streaming arena gathers momentum at a red-hot pace, investors are concerned that Netflix won't be able to sustain the level of success that it once did. And after two consecutive outings of weaker-than-expected financials, sentiment pertaining to the company's stock is at an all-time low.Are Netflix's better days behind it? Let's discuss the company's first-quarter results and what they mean for the future of its business.Continue reading