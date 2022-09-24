Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago.Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term. John Ballard (Chewy): Chewy stock has fallen 70% from its all-time high in 2021, yet sales have continued to grow. The company's recurring revenue from customers who have pet food automatically shipped to their door every month gives Chewy a major advantage in the faltering economy.Continue reading