25.05.2024 10:57:00
Down 72%. Is Ginkgo Bioworks a Buy on the Dip?
It has been difficult to be a shareholder of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) over the past year. The stock has collapsed about 72% from its peak last summer.The company's cell engineering foundry is an amazing accomplishment, but sales have stagnated. If this business only needs a little more time for the industries it serves to notice its capabilities, investors who buy now could be greatly rewarded.Let's weigh the reasons to buy Ginkgo Bioworks against the apparent risks to see if it could be a smart buy on the dip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
