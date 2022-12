Down 72%, Is Tesla Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Economic uncertainty has hit the S&P 500 like a wrecking ball this year, sending the benchmark index spiraling into a bear market. But the drawdown has been especially devastating for electric car company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Its share price has plummeted 72% year to date, which makes it the second-worst-performing stock in the S&P 500.For context, Tesla has never suffered a sharper share price decline at any point in its history, and six analysts have downgraded the stock in the last two weeks alone.Is that meltdown a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity? Or should investors avoid this beleaguered stock?