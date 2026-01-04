Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
04.01.2026 23:25:31
Down 72% From All-Time Highs, Is This Software Stock a Buy as It Aggressively Buys Back Its Stock?
Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) used to trade like the kind of software stock you could buy, forget about, and check again in five years.But that stability was upended in recent years. The stock is down about 72% from its all-time high, set in November 2021. The brutal drawdown has likely rattled shareholders and caused some to move on.But this begs the question: Is this just a broken story, or a high-quality business going through a valuation reset? Even more, is this a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
