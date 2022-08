Down 73%, Should Investors Buy Unity Software to Capitalize on the Metaverse?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By now, most people have heard of the metaverse -- it's all over the internet. After all, this idea of a digital world backed by complex technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain is an extraordinarily captivating subject matter. One area in particular that is intimately connected to the metaverse is the gaming industry. Not only will emerging technologies like VR and AR make video games more immersive for consumers, but they will also bring along a string of new monetization opportunities for the companies involved.Unity Software (NYSE: U), a leading video game software development company focused on creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, is as pure of a play on the metaverse as they come. The company's stock price has collapsed 73% since the start of 2022 largely due to the broader tech retreat we've been seeing in response to high inflation and rising interest rates.But now that the stock is down, should long-term investors climb on board in hopes that Unity Software will greatly benefit from the upward trajectory of the metaverse? Let's dive in to find out. Continue reading