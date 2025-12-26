Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
27.12.2025 00:31:00
Down 73% From All-Time High, Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?
Advertising software businesses can look unbeatable when ad budgets are expanding. But they can also look fragile when uncertainty rules the macroeconomic environment, pressuring ad spend. Shareholders of programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have experienced both sides of these market dynamics (and the related investor sentiment that accompanies them) in recent years.After peaking in late 2024, the stock has fallen more than two-thirds. Part of that decline reflects a broader reset for some growth stocks after many of them soared in late 2020 and in 2021. Part also reflects company-specific disappointment, including management's admission that it fell short of its own expectations in the fourth quarter of 2024.Of course, a big drawdown does not automatically create a bargain. Investors need to decide whether the business can return to faster growth -- and whether today's valuation leaves enough room for mistakes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
