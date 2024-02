Down 73% in 3 Years, Can DocuSign Stock Make a Comeback in 2024?

Many stocks have seen this same pattern: They soared in the early stages of the pandemic only to end up crashing in 2022. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is one such example. It was a hot growth stock in 2020 when pandemic-related restrictions meant companies relied on digital document solutions to continue doing business.The stock more than tripled from its pre-COVID levels by 2021, but the optimism didn't last. After peaking at just over $310 per share, DocuSign saw a steep, steady decline. In the past three years, the stock is down 73%, but in recent months, it has been picking up steam once again. Is there reason to believe the stock could turn things around this year?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel