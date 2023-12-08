|
08.12.2023 15:21:00
Down 74% This Year, Canopy Growth Stock Isn't in Good Shape for Cannabis Investors Heading Into 2024
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is one of the leading cannabis companies in Canada. But unfortunately, that doesn't mean much these days given the industry's struggles. In a saturated market, many companies fight for market share, making it difficult for larger players to dominate. As a result, the company has set its sights on the U.S. market, but growth there remains off-limits for now.Entering 2024, Canopy Growth still faces the same old problems of not being able to generate strong growth while trying to improve upon its cash burn. It recently made a move that should improve the latter, but not the former. Here's why Canopy Growth's stock may remain in a tough spot next year.On Dec. 1, Canopy Growth announced that it had completed the sale of BioSteel, which makes nutritional sports products. The company has said that the move "advances" Canopy Growth's efforts to become more efficient as it transitions to an "asset-light operating model." Getting rid of BioSteel will supposedly improve the company's cash flow. Canopy Growth has previously stated that it was a cash-burning business and that by not funding it, it has strengthened its financial position. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.23
|Canopy Growth-Aktie verliert nach Vorlage von Quartalsbericht (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.23
|Canopy Growth: Wie viel Potential steckt in der Cannabis-Aktie? (Handelsblatt)
|
10.08.23
|Canopy Growth verkleinert Quartalsverlust sichtlich - Aktie dennoch tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Canopy Growth Stock Is Higher: What's Going On? (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Canopy Growth Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canopy Growth Corp
|0,74
|7,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt leicht nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erleidet zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt in der Nähe der Nulllinie bewegt. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.