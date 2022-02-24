|
Down 75%, Is Roku a Screaming Buy Right Now?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock was a big pandemic winner. Shares were up as much as 800% at some points over the last three years as investors got increasingly bullish on the connected TV (CTV) platform's growth prospects. However, that tune has changed in the last year or so. Roku's stock is down around 75% over the last 12 months. The likely culprits are slow account growth and a broad market pullback in growth stocks.Does this sharp pullback provide an opportunity for investors interested in Roku? Let's see if the stock is a buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
